Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NXJ opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

