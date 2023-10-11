Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $8.93.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.