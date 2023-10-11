Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NXN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

