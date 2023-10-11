Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE NXN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
