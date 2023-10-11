Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

