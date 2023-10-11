Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

