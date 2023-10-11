Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NPV opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

