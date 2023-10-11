Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

