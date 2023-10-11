Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.02. 643,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,493. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

