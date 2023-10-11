Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. 1,523,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

