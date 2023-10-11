Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.60. 892,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,104. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

