Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,064 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 405,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,960. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

