Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,597,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. 32,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,019. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

