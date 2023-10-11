Oldfather Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $238.40. 130,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

