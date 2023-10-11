Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

