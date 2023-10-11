Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.87. 600,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

