Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as low as C$2.54. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1,556,138 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.44.

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

