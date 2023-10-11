Oxen (OXEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,041.59

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $14,041.59 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00227198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.00795984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00570422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00126015 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,053,574 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.