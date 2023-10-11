Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £150.54 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($184.26).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Timothy Cowper acquired 68 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($183.94).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ONT stock traded up GBX 3.87 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 202.67 ($2.48). 449,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.40. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.35) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.05).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

