Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

