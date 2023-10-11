Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000.
NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
