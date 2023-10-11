Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance

PVBK stock remained flat at $9.37 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.42. Pacific Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

