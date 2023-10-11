PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Head to Head Review

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Coveo Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 9.91% 13.49% 3.72% Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 0.96 $291.47 million $0.92 9.18 Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Coveo Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Coveo Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Coveo Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 4 6 0 2.45 Coveo Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $12.39, indicating a potential upside of 46.66%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Coveo Solutions.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Coveo Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform. Its Relevance Generative Answering capability unifies LLM technology with its platform, ensuring scalable relevance, factuality, and traceable data sources, as well as addresses the unique challenges of deploying generative AI for enterprise use cases, enabling global brands to achieve tangible financial value through digital experiences. The company serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

