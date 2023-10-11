Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Panther Securities Stock Up 8.5 %

LON:PNS opened at GBX 320 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. Panther Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.90 million, a P/E ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Panther Securities

In other Panther Securities news, insider Paul Saunders bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,427.17). 90.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.