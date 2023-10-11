Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,586. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $481,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 58.4% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 12,004.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 605,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 321.8% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,054,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 804,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.