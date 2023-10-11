Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $483.71 million and approximately $903,896.16 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005893 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

