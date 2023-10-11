Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $482.47 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005772 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

