PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Up 1.4%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

