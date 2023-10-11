Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 474,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

