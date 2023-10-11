PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

