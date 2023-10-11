PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $478.90

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.90 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.25). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.16), with a volume of 27,464 shares changing hands.

PayPoint Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 542.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 479.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPoint

PayPoint Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Wiles bought 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,124.12). In related news, insider Ben Wishart acquired 3,500 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £19,355 ($23,690.33). Also, insider Nick Wiles acquired 1,209 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,124.12). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,250. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

