PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $478.90

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.90 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.25). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.16), with a volume of 27,464 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 542.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 479.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,400.00%.
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
