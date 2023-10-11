Pelham Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,188 shares during the period. Carvana comprises 6.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 3,287,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.10. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.