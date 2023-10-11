Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Up 405.5% in September

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, an increase of 405.5% from the September 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Peraso Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRSO traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 500,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a negative net margin of 176.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

