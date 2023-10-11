Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$4.98. 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 11,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

