PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Up 1%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.94. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

