Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

