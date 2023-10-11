Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 575.0% in September

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.02.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pigeon will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

