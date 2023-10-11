Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,944,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

