Piper Sandler Increases ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $11.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,894. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.