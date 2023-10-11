Piper Sandler Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $4.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.88% from the company’s previous close.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 393.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

