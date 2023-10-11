Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $138.99

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.99 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.67). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 715,574 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £428.58 million, a PE ratio of -2,283.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Cordery acquired 722 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £989.14 ($1,210.70). Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

