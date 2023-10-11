Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Shares Up 13.2%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. 31,421,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34,541% from the average session volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PONO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pono Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

