PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $7.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00229096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

