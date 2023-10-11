Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.59

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $15.40. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.
Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.08.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.
Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend
Potomac Bancshares Company Profile
Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Potomac Bancshares
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.