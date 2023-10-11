Powerledger Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $72.17 million and $3.78 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a blockchain-based platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of renewable energy. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to make energy trading transparent and efficient by cutting out intermediaries. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, and John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy, Power Ledger combines expertise in renewable energy, electricity distribution, and blockchain technology. The $POWR token is an ERC-20 utility token used to access the platform’s features, including buying and selling energy. It also serves as collateral and incentivizes the production of renewable energy.The platform’s overarching goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable while promoting sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

