PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 33.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

