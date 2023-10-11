PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 33.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About PowerUp Acquisition
