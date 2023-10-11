Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 94,936,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider George Greville Roach sold 50,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($49.57), for a total transaction of £2,025,000,000 ($2,478,580,171.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,200,000,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

