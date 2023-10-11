Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Shares Down 0.9%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

