Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.89 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Prom token can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00014676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $71.89 million and $1.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98072006 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,695,381.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

