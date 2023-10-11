ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.53

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and traded as low as $46.65. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 13,107 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

