ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.23

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $32.39. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 44,995 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLL. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,543.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.