PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declares Dividend of $0.67

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6691 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 1.3 %
PUTKY stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $44.17.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT United Tractors Tbk
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.