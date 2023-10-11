PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declares Dividend of $0.67

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6691 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 1.3 %

PUTKY stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

